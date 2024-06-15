SHB launches preferential programme for import-export firms

VIETNAM, June 15 - HÀ NỘI — SHB has introduced a preferential US dollar interest rate programme specifically designed for import-export businesses. The programme caters to customers with a scale of up to $50 million, offering interest rates starting from just 4.5 per cent a year.

This is a comprehensive incentive programme that encompasses both credit and non-credit benefits for customers engaged in import and export activities. It aims to assist businesses in enhancing their operations, reducing costs, and maximising overall business efficiency.

The programme will run until the end of this year. SHB has streamlined the process of reviewing customer documents, optimising procedures, and ensuring compliance with regulations. These efforts facilitate the swift disbursement of funds, enabling businesses to secure the necessary capital for their activities.

In addition to the interest rate incentive program, SHB is granting exemptions or reductions on 66 types of service fees, along with providing preferential exchange rates for foreign currency trading till June 30th 2025.

Specifically, concerning international payment services, the bank will waive or reduce 33 types of fees. This includes eliminating all fees for inbound international money transfers, providing free notification, tracing, and cancellation services for international payment transactions, offering a complimentary bill of lading endorsement service, as well as issuing authorizations for receiving imported goods.

Additionally, SHB has also waived or reduced 33 types of fees related to account services and electronic banking transactions. These include interbank transfer fees, 24/7 quick transfer fees, state budget payment service fees, message service fees, and fees for foreign currency account transactions.

Furthermore, the bank offers attractive incentives for foreign currency transactions to export businesses, whereby they can benefit from up to 150 exchange rate points. These incentives are applicable to major currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and KRW.

With SHB's exceptional dual incentive programme, import-export businesses can expand their capital sources for business activities, foster international trade connections, and minimise financial costs. SHB's technology platform ensures seamless and convenient financial transactions for businesses, including cash flow management, supply chain management, payments, employee salaries, and foreign currency sales. These transactions can be conducted smoothly and conveniently at any time through the SHB Corporate online digital channel, enabling customers to access a diverse range of suitable financial products and services, thereby flexibly meeting their individual needs.

In addition to the incentives specifically designed for import-export businesses, SHB has introduced a credit programme with a scale of VNĐ10 trillion for production and business customers. The programme offers competitive interest rates starting from 5.8 per cent per year. Furthermore, there is a credit package worth VNĐ1 trillion dedicated to businesses looking to purchase vehicles, with preferential interest rates starting from 6.5 per cent per year.

As one of the four largest private banks in Việt Nam, SHB prioritises credit services for production and business sectors, which are key drivers of economic growth, including import and export activities. SHB has set a strategic goal of becoming the leading bank in terms of efficiency, the most popular digital bank, and the best retail bank. Moreover, SHB aims to be the top provider of capital, financial products, and services to strategic private and state-owned corporate customers. This includes support for supply chains, value chains, ecosystems, and green development.

With a commitment that stems from the heart, SHB always stands alongside, creates, and spreads positive values to the Vietnamese people. — VNS