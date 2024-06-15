Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market 2034 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2034’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of Treatment-resistant Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Report

• April 2024:- United Therapeutics- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ralinepag When Added to PAH Standard of Care or PAH Specific Background Therapy in Subjects With WHO Group 1 PAH.

• According to Delveinsight estimates in 2023, the total prevalent cases of RHTN were the highest in the US, with ~10,004,000 cases, and is lowest in the United Kingdom with ~600,000 cases.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, RHTN is more prevalent in females as compared to males. DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for RHTN estimates that in the US, ~44% of cases were males, and ~55% were females in 2023.

• The leading Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Companies such as Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, KBP Biosciences, and others.

• Promising Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapies such as Ralinepag, aprocitentan, CIN-107, and others.

Navigate the complexities of the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market: Gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Prevalent Cases

• Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Gender-specific Cases

• Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Age-specific Cases

Delve deep into the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Insights

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Emerging Drugs Profile

• Aprocitentan: Idorsia Ltd/Janssen Biotech

Aprocitentan is an investigational, orally active dual endothelin receptor antagonist in development for the RHTN (individuals with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of at least three antihypertensive drugs).

• Firibastat (QGC001): Quantum Genomics SA

The firibastat (originally named QGC001) product is a prodrug that delivers in the brain the EC33 product, a selective and specific inhibitor of Aminopeptidase A, thus preventing the production of Angiotensin III in the brain. Due to its unique action mechanism, firibastat represents an alternative therapeutic approach that can interfere with the mechanism involved in the genesis and control of blood pressure in hypertensive patients, especially those with a particular hormonal profile, characterized by a low renin concentration and a high vasopressin concentration (Low Renin High Vasopressin (LRHV) profile). Firibastat and its therapeutic use are strongly protected by several families of patents ensuring industrial protection until 2033 without considering the potential additional protection certificates.

• CIN-107: CinCor Pharma

CIN-107 is a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for large unmet medical needs, including resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. CIN-107 works through the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), which regulates the body’s fluid and electrolyte balance.

Unlock insights into the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Forecast. Click here @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/treatment-resistant-hypertension-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Treatment Landscape

The main treatment strategies adopted for Treatment-resistant hypertension are withdrawal of interfering medication, diuretic therapy, mineralocorticoids, combination therapy, and the use of spironolactone as the fourth agent for treating RHTN. Nonpharmacological interventions including lifestyle changes: weight loss; regular exercise; ingestion of a high-fiber, low-fat, low-salt diet; and moderation of alcohol intake should be encouraged where appropriate. Potentially interfering drug substances should be withdrawn or down-titrated as clinically allowable. If present, obstructive sleep apnea should be treated. Other promising treatment include device-based intervention, including renal denervation, Carotid sinus stimulators, and Central arteriovenous fistula placement, among others.

Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Insights

Hypertension is the most common modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease and death, and lowering blood pressure with antihypertensive drugs reduces target organ damage and prevents cardiovascular disease outcomes. Despite a plethora of available treatment options, a substantial portion of the hypertensive population has uncontrolled blood pressure.

Gain a strategic edge in the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/treatment-resistant-hypertension-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Companies- Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, KBP Biosciences, and others.

• Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapies- Ralinepag, aprocitentan, CIN-107, and others.

• Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics: Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market drivers and Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Barriers

• Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover the latest advancements in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/treatment-resistant-hypertension-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Treatment-resistant Hypertension (RHTN) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Patient Journey

8. Emerging Therapies

9. Other Promising Therapies

10. Treatment-resistant Hypertension (RHTN): 7 Major Market Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Unmet Needs

13. KOL Views

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.