Traumatic Brain Injury Market Size Report 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Traumatic Brain Injury Market

Traumatic Brain Injury Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s report titled “Traumatic Brain Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” provides a comprehensive analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury. The report includes a detailed examination of the historical and projected epidemiology data, including incident cases of Traumatic Brain Injury, segmented by gender, age, and severity. The market report on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) provides comprehensive insights into different aspects concerning the patient population. These aspects include the diagnosis process, prescription patterns, physician perspectives, market accessibility, treatment options, and future developments in the market across the seven major markets, namely the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Explore the intricate details of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Traumatic Brain Injury Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Traumatic Brain Injury Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Size Report

• June 2024:- Hope Biosciences- The global objective of this study is to establish the safety and investigate the potential treatment effect of an intravenous infusion of HB-adMSCs (Hope Biosciences adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells) on brain structure, neurocognitive/functional outcomes, and neuroinflammation after traumatic brain injury and/or hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in adults.

• June 2024:- SHINKEI Therapeutics, Inc- The main goal of this clinical trial is to check if the treatment is safe and well-tolerated. Researchers will compare the MR-301 active drug group with the placebo group to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the drug. Other measurements include assessing the patient's overall outcome, neurological responses, time spent in the intensive care unit, time in the hospital, and mortality. Participants will receive either MR-301 BID IV dosing or a matching placebo for a total of 3 weeks.

• June 2024:- Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH- The purpose of this study is to determine whether a single treatment with administration of 400 Units NT 201 (botulinum toxin) is superior to placebo (no medicine) for the treatment of lower limb spasticity caused by stroke or traumatic brain injury (Main Period). Participants will be assigned to the treatment groups by chance and neither the participants nor the research staff who interact with them will know the allocation.

• June 2024:- Ipsen- The purpose of the study is to assess the safety and efficacy of increasing doses of IPN10200 with the aim to evaluate the Pharmacodynamics (PD) profile of IPN10200 and to establish the total IPN10200 doses(s) that offer the best efficacy/safety profile when used for the treatment of Adult upper limb (AUL) spasticity.

• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2016), traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the United States. Each year, an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a traumatic brain injury. Further, this risk is highest among adolescents, young adults, and persons older than 75 years.

• As per Dewan et al. (2018), the overall incidence of traumatic brain injury per 90,000 people was greatest in North America (1299 cases, 95% CI 650–1947) and Europe (912 cases, 95% CI 910–1013).

• According to Maegele et al. (2019), as determined from cases documented in the DGU Trauma Register over the period between 2013 and 2017, the incidence of hospitalization for moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Germany is 9.1 per 90,000 persons per year. The overall incidence is estimated at 13.6 per 90,000 persons per year.

• In 2016, according to Paget et al. (2021), the incidence rate of traumatic brain injury was 230.6/90,000 persons in France.

• The leading Traumatic Brain Injury Companies such as veriNOS Pharmaceutical, SanBio, BioVie, Hope Biosciences, Cellvataion, NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC and others.

• Promising Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies such as NE3107, Amantadine Hydrochloride, ABX-101 1mg, NT 201, Adezunap (AP707), and others.

Delve deep into the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Traumatic Brain Injury Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Insights

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

The Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology section of the report on traumatic brain injury analyzes the historical and current patient pool of traumatic brain injury and provides projected trends for the 7MM. It aims to understand the underlying factors contributing to the current and projected trends by considering various studies and insights from key opinion leaders. This section of the report also presents information on the diagnosed patient pool, its trends, and the assumptions made during the analysis.

Navigate the complexities of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market: Gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Traumatic Brain Injury Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Market

Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging Drugs

• VAS203 (ronopterin): veriNOS Pharmaceuticals

VAS203 (ronopterin) is an allosteric iNOS inhibitor that rapidly lowers excessive NO production resulting from acute iNOS activation. It does not materially affect the physiological production of NO by other constitutive enzymes, which are essential for brain function. By targeting both cerebral blood vessels and cerebral tissue in a region-specific manner, VAS203 represents a completely novel pharmacological approach to TBI that can be administrated in addition to the best standard of care. The drug has completed the Phase III NOSTRA trial in patients with moderate and severe traumatic brain injury.

• SB623 (vandefitemcel): SanBio

SB623 (vandefitemcel) is a proprietary, cell-based investigational product made from modified and cultured adult bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells that undergo temporary genetic modification. Implantation of SB623 cells into injured nerve tissue in the brain is expected to trigger the brain’s natural regenerative ability to recover lost motor functions. It is currently being investigated for treating chronic neurological motor deficit resulting from traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke and has completed a Phase II trial.

Unlock insights into the Traumatic Brain Injury Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Traumatic Brain Injury Market Forecast. Click here @ Traumatic Brain Injury Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/traumatic-brain-injury-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Outlook

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant health concern and a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults. Treating traumatic brain injury is complex and carries a significant financial burden. Treatment of psychiatric symptoms following a concussion is based on individual factors and the nature and severity of symptom presentation. It may include physiotherapy, psychotherapeutic, and pharmacological treatment modalities.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics

The Traumatic Brain Injury market dynamics are anticipated to undergo transformation primarily driven by the global increase in healthcare expenditure. Traumatic Brain Injury Market players such as BioVie, Hope Biosciences, veriNOS Pharmaceutical, SanBio, Cellvataion, and others are actively involved in developing Traumatic Brain Injury treatments.

Gain a strategic edge in the Traumatic Brain Injury Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Traumatic Brain Injury Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/traumatic-brain-injury-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Traumatic Brain Injury Companies- veriNOS Pharmaceutical, SanBio, BioVie, Hope Biosciences, Cellvataion, NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC and others.

• Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies- NE3107, Amantadine Hydrochloride, ABX-101 1mg, NT 201, Adezunap (AP707), and others.

• Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics: Traumatic Brain Injury Market drivers and Traumatic Brain Injury Market Barriers

• Traumatic Brain Injury Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover the latest advancements in Traumatic Brain Injury treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/traumatic-brain-injury-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Traumatic Brain Injury Market Overview at a Glance

4 Traumatic Brain Injury Executive Summary

5 Traumatic Brain Injury Key Events

6 Disease Background and Overview: Traumatic Brain Injury

7 Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Patient Journey

9 Emerging Therapies

10 Traumatic Brain Injury: Seven Major Market Analysis

11 Traumatic Brain Injury Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

12 Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

15 Appendix

16 DelveInsight Capabilities

17 Disclaimer

18 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.