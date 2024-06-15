Submit Release
Governor Newsom issues legislative update 6.14.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1939 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Pupil attendance: county and local school attendance review boards: pupil consultation.
  • AB 2232 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets.
  • AB 2268 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – English learners: initial identification: English language proficiency assessment.
  • AB 2536 by Assemblymember Josh Hoover (R-Folsom) – Vehicles: local registration fees.
  • AB 2812 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.
  • AB 2974 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.
  • AB 3262 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Automated external defibrillators.
  • SB 1096 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Mailed solicitations: disclosure statement.
  • SB 1366 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Real property disclosure requirements: domestic water storage tank assistance.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

  • SB 301 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Vehicular air pollution: Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project. A veto message can be found here.

