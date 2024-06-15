Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Celebration a Resounding Success

CTCLUSI Tribal Council members prepare to cut the ribbon at Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening on Saturday, June 1, 2024. From left to right: Vice Chair Teresa Spangler, Debbie Bossley, Iliana Montiel, Chief Doug Barrett, Chair Brad Kneaper, Julie S

Attendees of the Grand Opening Celebration listen to CTCLUSI CEO Lee Ann Wander speak about how Three Rivers Health Center is a "promise fulfilled" to the Tribal community.