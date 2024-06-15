Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Celebration a Resounding Success
CTCLUSI Tribal Council members prepare to cut the ribbon at Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening on Saturday, June 1, 2024. From left to right: Vice Chair Teresa Spangler, Debbie Bossley, Iliana Montiel, Chief Doug Barrett, Chair Brad Kneaper, Julie S
Attendees of the Grand Opening Celebration listen to CTCLUSI CEO Lee Ann Wander speak about how Three Rivers Health Center is a "promise fulfilled" to the Tribal community.
CTCLUSI celebrated the grand opening of their new health center and pharmacy in Coos Bay, Oregon on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
The celebration commenced with a festival of booths hosted by various CTCLUSI departments including Administration, Tribal Council, Community Health, Emergency Management, Tribal Court, Housing, Education, and Social Services. Three Rivers Health Center staff showcased Medical, Behavioral, Pharmacy, and Dental services and enrolled over 160 new patients, underscoring the community’s enthusiasm and support for the new health center.
The opening ceremony began with a warm welcome from CTCLUSI Chief Doug Barrett, followed by Council Chair Brad Kneaper, CEO Lee Ann Wander, and Health Administrator John R Reeves III, each sharing their vision and appreciation for Three Rivers Health Center.
Highlighting the significance of the health center for the community, CEO Lee Ann Wander stated, “This is a lot more than just a health clinic; this was a promise we made to the Tribal membership when I came in. To lead with a good heart; to listen to the tribal membership and what their needs were. Healthcare was at the top of the list and this is a promise fulfilled.”
Attendees were treated to a traditional prayer, followed by singing and drumming by Jesse Beers, Chief Doug Barrett, and other Tribal members, creating a powerful and emotional atmosphere. Christina Garcia, CEO of MGMT 88, who manages the pharmacy, remarked, “The prayer and songs were very sacred. That meant so much to me. As a leader of my own company, it gave me a different inspiration.”
After the ceremony, attendees moved to the building entrance, designed to resemble a traditional plank house, for a formal ribbon-cutting led by the CTCLUSI Tribal Council, symbolizing the official opening of the brand new facility.
In addition to the festival, ceremony, and ribbon cutting, attendees enjoyed delicious Indian fry bread and entered the health center lobby to view the Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Reveal video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xiOBsMjDB8.
PJ Nachman, COO of MGMT 88, stated, “my partner and I are very excited to be part of the healthcare in this community. We put the care back into healthcare,” expressing the importance of accessible and quality healthcare for the community.
Three Rivers Health Center was two-and-a-half years in the making, and CTCLUSI extends heartfelt appreciation to all individuals and partners who contributed to bringing Three Rivers Health Center to fruition. Special thanks to all CTCLUSI and health center staff, Admin+, Akana, Curabit Healthpods, Indigenous Healthcare Advancements, Ironside Human Resources, MGMT 88, Novad Consulting, Pharmacy Design Group, RJS Construction, Rodel Studios, Trubridge, Unity Healthcare Solutions, WVP Health Authority / MVIPA, Lisa Burnett, Ryan Ceurvorst, Vanesscia Cresci, Stacey Nag, Pui Reeves, and Brianna Rivera.
Three Rivers Health Center is open and now scheduling appointments for CTCLUSI Tribal members, members of all other federally recognized tribes, and the public. To learn more and enroll as a new patient, visit: http://threerivers.health/patients/.
About Three Rivers Health Center
Three Rivers Health Center and Pharmacy opened May 2024 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI), they provide Multidimensional Care that addresses the diverse needs of the body, mind and spirit for CTCLUSI tribal members, members of all federally recognized tribes, as well as all non-tribal community members in SW Oregon. Services include Medical Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Pharmacy and Dental Care. Learn more at: http://threerivers.health.
About Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI):
Headquartered in Coos Bay, Oregon with a five-county service area including Coos, Curry, Lincoln, Douglas and Lane Counties, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians are one of the 9 Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon. CTCLUSI is comprised of 3 Tribes (4 Bands): 2 bands of Coos Tribes: Hanis Coos, Miluk Coos; Lower Umpqua Tribe (Quuiich); and Siuslaw Tribe. Learn more about CTCLUSI at http://ctclusi.org.
