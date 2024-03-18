Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians Announce Leadership Team for new Three Rivers Health Center
Dr. Pratip K. Nag, MD, PhD, joins Three Rivers Health Center as Chief Medical Officer/Chief Medical Information Officer. Dr. Alfredo Velez, MD, joins Three Rivers Health Center as Behavioral Health Director.
Now hiring multiple positions before opening later this Spring.
We want to create an environment where the essence is the people, focusing on unconditional acceptance and non-judgment so that each individual can shine as the best version of themselves.”COOS BAY, OR, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) are excited to announce the exceptional leaders who will join the journey toward revolutionizing healthcare at Three Rivers Health Center (TRHC) opening late Spring 2024.
— John R. Reeves III, CTCLUSI Health Administrator
This milestone is not just about opening doors to a new facility; it's about redefining care, connection, and community wellness. John R. Reeves III, CTCLUSI Health Administrator, states “we want to create an environment where the essence is the people, focusing on unconditional acceptance and non-judgment so that each individual can shine as the best version of themselves." This vision aligns with CTCLUSI’s goal to foster a space of safety and innovation, where patients and staff alike can thrive.
Dr. Pratip K. Nag, MD, PhD, joins as Chief Medical Officer/Chief Medical Information Officer. He brings a holistic vision to healthcare that perfectly aligns with TRHC’s values of treating the body, mind, and spirit. Dr. Nag shares, "what we're trying to do is address what we know - that while 20% of a human's life may be determined by medical actions within the clinic, 80% is everything else happening in their lives. Our goal is to reach beyond the clinic walls, supporting the other 80% through a holistic approach that integrates the best of modern medicine with our traditional healing practices." This approach underscores TRHC’s commitment to providing comprehensive care that honors each individual's journey.
Dr. Alfredo Velez, MD, joins as Behavioral Health Director. He emphasizes a compassionate approach to mental health, understanding the deep-rooted connections within the community. His vision to create a space where "each individual feels seen, heard, and supported" mirrors TRHC’s mission to offer care that is holistic and deeply empathetic. Dr. Velez shares his enthusiasm for building a new institution from scratch, noting, "it's a rare opportunity to start something that truly reflects our values and aspirations. We're creating a place where innovation is the norm and all feel welcome and supported."
CTCLUSI is inviting passionate individuals to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Nag and Dr. Velez, they’re cultivating an environment where innovation and empathy are at the heart of everything they do. They’re looking for individuals who resonate with their vision of a supportive, innovative workplace and are hiring for the following roles at the new Three Rivers Health Center in Coos Bay, OR.
- Advanced Practice Provider - Medical
- Behavioral Health Therapist
- Care Concierge
- Clinic Coordinator
- Front Office Assistant
- Licensed Practice Nurse - Primary Care
- Medical Assistant - Behavioral Health
- Medical Assistant - Primary Care
- Registered Nurse - Medical & Behavioral Health
For more details and to apply, please visit Three Rivers Health Center careers page at: https://threerivers.health/careers.
About Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI):
Headquartered in Coos Bay, Oregon with a five-county service area including Coos, Curry, Lincoln, Douglas and Lane Counties, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians are one of the 9 Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon. CTCLUSI is comprised of 3 Tribes (4 Bands): 2 bands of Coos Tribes: Hanis Coos, Miluk Coos; Lower Umpqua Tribe (Quuiich); and Siuslaw Tribe. Learn more about CTCLUSI at https://ctclusi.org.
For more information, contact:
R.J. Benner, Community Information Manager
Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians
+1 541-435-7175
