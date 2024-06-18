Submit Release
Hannah Bouska Joins Taylor Brooks Team as Development Coordinator

Hannah Bouska of Taylor Brooks Development

Taylor Brooks Development Logo

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Brooks announced today that it has expanded its team with the addition of a new Development Coordinator position, and the hiring of Hannah Bouska.

Bouska brings several years of experience in the real estate development industry. Her most recent role was with AKS Engineering and Forestry in Bend, where she was a Project Coordinator. Prior roles included Project Manager at Vivax Pros, Operator/Foreman at Hudspeth & Associates and at Fulcrum, Inc.

Taylor Brooks General Manager, Jeremy McPherson, said, “This new role will draw on Hannah’s excellent project management and organizational skills. We look forward to her assistance with key properties and projects and are excited to welcome her to the team.”

At Taylor Brooks, Bouska will assist in site development, commercial construction, and tenant improvement (TI) construction. She will assist in coordinating development activities with City and County personnel as well as other regulatory agencies, utility companies, consultants and others. This will be a key role at Taylor Brooks, as the company, founded just one year ago, continues to take on new projects and expand its operations in the region.

About Taylor Brooks
Taylor Brooks, based in Bend, Oregon, develops, owns and manages high-quality real estate development projects in Central Oregon. It specializes in commercial development of healthcare, office, and flex industrial space. The company will also offer its tenants full-service commercial property management capabilities, with a focus on maintaining strong relationships. Taylor Brooks is a partnership of Taylor Development LLC and Brooks Resources Corp. www.taylorbrooksdev.com

Valerie Yost
Brooks Resources
+1 541-408-7043
