Upcoming Retirement Celebrations

Friday, June 28 | 1 to 3 P.M. in the Chancellor's Room at the Milo Bail Student Center

Please join us at Sharon Larsen’s Retirement Reception! After 36 illustrious years Sharon’s last day with the university will be July 1. There is no way to measure the profound impact Sharon has made on the university and those that have worked with her. She will be deeply missed in the Reservations Office. We wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement and look forward to celebrating a wonderful career filled with many accomplishments.

