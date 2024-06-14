Tune In for ENVISION24, NCITE's Annual Conference

This month, join NCITE for ENVISION24, our annual conference. While our in-person event is invite-only, you can stream conference presentations online throughout the day June 26 and 27.

ENVISION24 brings our consortium of expert researchers together with security-minded leaders in government, academia, and industry, providing attendees an opportunity to connect, learn, and collaborate. Conference presentations will explore emerging trends in terrorism and targeted violence with a focus on innovative solutions to the current terrorist threat.

The agenda includes keynote sessions and panel discussions led by NCITE researchers covering topics such as changes in terrorist behaviors, extremist use of emerging technology, international threat assessment tools, and more.

ENVISION officially begins on June 25 with a ribbon cutting for NCITE's new offices, as well as networking sessions for early career researchers and student poster presentations.

Find an agenda and information on our keynote speakers on our ENVISION page.