SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that was approved, at the Board of Directors' Meeting, subject to the entry into force of the Company's new Bylaws, the Company's new profit allocation and dividend distribution policy (“New Dividend Policy”).

The New Dividend Policy and the Company’s new Bylaws, as approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on May 27, 2024, have its entry into force subject to the settlement of the public offering for distribution of shares issued by the Company referred to in State Law No. 17,853/2023.

The full content of the New Dividend Policy is available at this link.

