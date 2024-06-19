Physician and Researcher Dr. Laura Gabayan Announces Results of The Wisdom Research Project in New Book: “Common Wisdom”

Dr. Laura Gabayan unveils insights from her new study: The Wisdom Research Project in new book: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life”. Dr. Laura Gabayan’s new book “Common Wisdom” is a quick read that summarizes the eye-opening findings of her new study, The Wisdom Research Project. Drawing upon her research and medical experience, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed The Wisdom Research Project and interviewed 60 “wise” individuals nominated by their peers. Dr. Laura Gabayan celebrates the launch of her new book, “Common Wisdom” with her family in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Laura Gabayan (aka Dr. G.) is a world-renowned Physician, Scientist and Researcher and Author of “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing, March 2024).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help others find peace and happiness, Physician and Scientist Dr. Laura Gabayan (aka "Dr. G.") announces that the eye-opening results of her new study, The Wisdom Research Project , are now available in her new easy-to-read book: " Common Wisdom : 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life" (Redwood Publishing, March 2024). Many readers say this book includes relatable stories, and has profoundly changed their life with new insights and thoughts.Dr. Gabayan pursued this project and book after many medical obstacles turned her life upside down in mid-2013. After building a successful career as a physician-researcher, she shifted gears when erroneously diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. The diagnosis made her rethink her life and pursue a different path. As a result, Dr. Gabayan decided to better understand and define wisdom to help others live a more meaningful life.While taking time to reflect, Dr. Gabayan's search for answers led to the creation of The Wisdom Research Project in 2022. As the project evolved, some of her new mantras became, "Things happen for you, not to you", "Be a warrior, not a victim", and "Live life in faith, not fear."Drawing upon her research and medical expertise, Dr. Gabayan hired a team to execute the project, which involved interviewing 60 "wise" individuals across North America (ages 50-79) over a 7-month period (October 2022 – April 2023). Each interviewee was asked the same 10 questions for consistency purposes.As a result of these interviews, Dr. Gabayan was able to scientifically define wisdom as 8 intertwined elements: Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity. Each interviewee had at least 2 elements, most had 5, and only one person out of the 60 exhibited all 8 qualities.The "wise" interviewees included everyday people, such as a librarian, a widow (of two husbands), an orthodontist, a concentration camp survivor, a concert pianist, a CEO of many companies, non-profit leaders, multiple spiritual leaders and other nominated individuals. The interviewees did not know one another, but shared a similar message that wisdom was a state of being and meant having peace and happiness. It was a code word for being fulfilled, and living a life of depth. "Common Wisdom" shares their thoughts and insights, along with Dr. Gabayan's conclusions.Reflecting on the results, Dr. Gabayan emphasizes, "Wisdom is not related to accomplishments or wealth, but is a passion and love of life that results in meaning and depth." She felt compelled to share these new insights in an empowering book, "Common Wisdom." It's a quick read with short chapters about each of the 8 elements of wisdom, with surprising insights from interviewees, Chapter Takeaways and "Things to Ask Yourself" exercises. The book has already received many rave reviews.- "Dr. Gabayan has published a well-written and researched book on wisdom. It is clear and concise with regards to the elements of wisdom. There are many 'self-realization' books on the market, but this one is user-friendly and very approachable. Thank you, Dr. Laura!", says Lynnette Hall, Community Engagement Manager for the City of Sacramento, and one of the 60 interviewees.As for how "Common Wisdom" can help others, Dr. Gabayan explains, "I think that the book will serve as not only a reminder that there's always hope and positivity in the world, but it also provides life skills and new tools. I want people to feel like they have a mentor and friend when reading this book, one that will stay with them throughout their lives. The goal of this book is for every reader to recognize the elements of wisdom where they excel, and ones that need more development to live an even more meaningful life."

ABOUT: Dr. Laura Gabayan (aka Dr. G.) is a world-renowned Physician, Scientist and Researcher, and the Author of "Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life" (March 2024). Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. She has also published dozens of papers cited by hundreds of researchers. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) and UCLA School of Medicine graduate, who is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan completed three additional years of research education past her medical training to become a greater expert in research. She has now moved her expertise to society as a whole with The Wisdom Research Project and her new book committed to empower others to find peace, happiness and a more meaningful life.

