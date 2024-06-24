Submit Release
Free No Limits Paint Recycling Event in Sammamish, WA on June 28th

GreenSheen Paint is hosting a Free Paint Recycling Event in Sammamish, WA on June 28th, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM at Eastside Catholic School.

SAMMAMISH, WASHINGTON, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSheen Paint announces its upcoming Free Paint Recycling Event, scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The event will take place at Eastside Catholic School located at 232 228th Ave. SE, Sammamish, WA 98074.

In partnership with Olympic Environmental Resources, all Washington residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors are invited to bring their unused, unwanted, and leftover paint to this free event. The event will prominently feature paint recycling, accepting paints, stains, and varnishes of any amount.

To sign up, visit: https://circular.eco/event/ECS628

It is important to note that all paint must be in its original, non-leaking containers with labels intact, ranging from sample sizes to five-gallon containers. Accepted materials include oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints, along with stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes. Items like spray paints, paint thinners, solvents, and other hazardous wastes will not be accepted.

Luke Peters, Operations Manager at GreenSheen Paint, emphasizes the significance of this event: “Events like these showcase our dedication to promoting sustainability and community welfare.”

All paint collected will be repurposed into environmentally-conscious latex paints. Attendees are recommended to make reservations in advance for a smooth drop-off process.

About GreenSheen Paint:

GreenSheen Paint offers premium recycled-content latex paint at competitive prices. The processing technology ensures durability, an impressive finish, and longevity. Distributed through hundreds of retailers nationwide, GreenSheen Paint is committed to sustainability, having prevented approximately 50 million lbs. of paint from entering landfills. Recycling facilities are located in Denver, CO, Kent, WA, and Rotterdam, NY.

Luke Peters
GreenSheen Paint
+1 815-409-6900
