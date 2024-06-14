Film Festival Enthusiasts Invited to Marina Del Rey Film Festival 2024

2024 Marina del Rey Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marina Del Rey Film Festival has grown considerably popular within the independent film community. Entering its 13th year, it is recognized as an annual event that showcases talents of both local and global independent filmmakers. Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene, the festival prides itself on providing excellent customer service and high-quality screening venues for the optimal entertainment experience. "We are thrilled to present this year's festival at the Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria '', said Festival Director, Jon Gursha. “It’s been a while since our first festival which was held at a prominent local hotel, and our second festival was held at Burton Chase Park in Marina Del Rey, with both indoor and outdoor screenings”, added Jon Gursha.

"With over 375 unique and diverse films from around the world, there is something for everybody", added Festival Programmer, Peter Greene. The Marina Del Rey Film Festival 2024 will begin on Friday, June 21 and will continue through Thursday, June 27th, and will be hosted at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria located in Sherman Oaks, California. Weeklong Festival screenings are scheduled to run at the Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria from 10:00 AM daily until about Midnight. The Marina Del Rey Film Festival will have its own table within the theater to assist filmmakers and festival goers, and to purchase tickets at the door. Additionally, Festival tickets are conveniently available for purchase online through the official Marina Del Rey Film Festival Website at: http://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/tickets.

Marina del Rey Film Festival Venue: Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2024 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival website marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.