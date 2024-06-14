2024-30 NEWS RELEASE – STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNE LOPEZ ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION IN MIFEPRISTONE ABORTION MEDICATION CASE
HONOLULU – The United States Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Food & Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, overturning the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that would have imposed medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone, an abortion medication.
“This is an important decision,” says Attorney General Lopez. “Mifepristone is safe and effective and should be accessible without medically unnecessary restrictions. We know that the battle for reproductive freedom continues, and we are prepared to continue fighting to ensure access to essential reproductive health care.”
Attorney General Lopez was part of a coalition of attorneys general that filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of reversing the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.
A copy of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision can be found here.
