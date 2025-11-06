Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Food Assistance Program Ahead of Schedule

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM UPDATE: SUPPORT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE TO HELP FAMILIES DURING FEDERAL SHUTDOWN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 6, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green and the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) have announced that SNAP recipients should be able to spend the additional $250 in relief funds beginning Nov. 10, four full days earlier than anticipated. Recipients should be able to see the extra $250 in their accounts now, as a pending benefit.

The additional funding was made available by the state through the Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program following the federal government announcement that SNAP benefits would cease November 1. While the federal administration has indicated it will release half of SNAP recipients’ benefits following a federal court order, the state relief announced by Governor Green October 30 will continue to flow to those in need.

“We know this shutdown has placed many of our local families in an extremely difficult situation. Our goal is simple — ensure our families have the support they need to put food on the table,” said Governor Green.

The Governor’s team, DHS and partners have worked expeditiously over the past seven days to get this vital assistance to Hawaiʻi’s SNAP participants before our targeted date of November 14. For non-SNAP participants, the state continues to provide additional resources to Hawaiʻi’s food banks. Individuals may also call 211 for additional resources.

About the Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program (HEFAP)

HEFAP provides $250 per person in a SNAP-approved household to help families purchase groceries and essential food items during this challenging period. Although HEFAP uses the same EBT card system as SNAP, it is not SNAP. It is a separate, state-funded program designed specifically to support families during the federal shutdown.

Household Benefit Example:

Household Size HEFAP Benefit Amount 1 $250 2 $500 3 $750 4 $1,000 5 $1,250 6 $1,500 7 $1,750 8 $2,000



What Individuals and Families Need to Know

No application is required. Households that were approved for November 2025 SNAP benefits as of the standard processing cut-off date of October 28, 2025, will automatically receive HEFAP benefits. The department is currently assessing program developments related to the issuance of partial or full benefits.

Benefits will display as pending by November 6, 2025 , and will be available for use beginning November 10, 2025 .

Families not currently enrolled in SNAP are still able to apply, and DHS continues to process eligibility and interviews.

How to Get More Information Beginning November 10, 2025, SNAP recipients may call the Public Assistance Information Line for more details or help checking benefits:

Statewide: 1-855-643-1643

Say “Emergency” or press 7

Ongoing updates will be posted on the DHS website: https://humanservices.hawaii.gov.

Support for the Wider Community

The state continues to support local food banks and food distribution partners to ensure that all Hawaiʻi residents — including those not enrolled in SNAP — have access to food resources.

Anyone seeking assistance can call 211 to connect with nearby community resources.

Click here for the full FAQs about the Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program.

