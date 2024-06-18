SPECTRAFORCE® Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024
SPECTRAFORCE® named among best workplaces for the second consecutive year.RALEIGH, NC, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE, one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms, has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list, for the second consecutive year. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
Marking its 20th anniversary, SPECTRAFORCE is proud to receive this prestigious award, underscoring two decades of excellence in staffing solutions and a steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of innovation. Our comprehensive benefits, competitive compensation, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and dedicated managerial teams exemplify our mission to raise the bar in the industry. SPECTRAFORCE is dedicated to being the premier choice for talented professionals seeking an exceptional workplace.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
Amit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of SPECTRAFORCE, expressed, “This acknowledgment from Inc. reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering an environment where employees feel motivated, valued, and inspired to excel. We’re grateful to Inc. for this continued partnership, to our valued clients, and to our thriving team”.
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 140 clients across North and Central America and India within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE® is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Laura Chavarria
SPECTRAFORCE
