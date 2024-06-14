Fashion Reverie Talks Announces: Episode 2 of Season 4
Shoe Designer Ruthie Davis joins as Special Guest
I was always marketing and design because I like where those two things come together. I’m not a designer sitting on a river sketching a beautiful shoe saying, ‘isn’t this incredible?’”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Season 4 of the fashion video podcast “Fashion Reverie Talks” in full swing, shoe designer Ruthie Davis makes her marquee debut on bi-weekly video podcast where she shares her insights into not only her namesake business, where she designs some of the most coveted shoes in the American footwear market, but also on the current state of the design business as a whole. Davis is not afraid to mince words and her matter of fact, honest style of answering any question she is asked, which has become a bit of a trademark of sorts, is on full display throughout this probing interview.
— Ruthie Davis
Davis prides herself on being the only female designer of sexy shoes in the marketplace and has experienced a career that has not only lasted decades but has in fact thrived in a business climate where so many of her contemporaries have failed to remain solvent.
“[At my jobs] I was always marketing and design because I like where those two things come together,” states Ruthie Davis. “I’m not a designer sitting on a river sketching a beautiful shoe saying, ‘isn’t this incredible?’” She goes on, “I’m more of a product problem solver. I’m like what are the trends, what looks cool, what is she wearing, how do I fix that problem, and then I put it together.”
Davis is interviewed in the Season 4, Episode 2 video podcast by actress Cicily Daniels, who is joined each week by her co-host of Fashion Reverie Talks, pop style expert Tijana Ibrahimovic. The two co-hosts banter back and forth, sharing the week’s most talked about fashion news stories, and offering their own insights of each other’s stories in a style that feels familiar and friendly, yet seriously “inside” at the same time.
Coming up in Fashion Reverie Talks, Season 4, Episode 3, designer Evan Hirsch joins the conversation and shares his story of becoming the darling of TikTok with his transforming fashion ensembles that have left more than one onlooker shocked with amazement.
About Fashion Reverie:
Fashion Reverie was founded in 2012 by noted style expert William S. Gooch. Since its inception, Fashion Reverie has prided itself on providing content that seeks to “take the reader from the front lines to the front row” of fashion. Gooch set about to provide an insider perspective on the fashion industry through daily content centered around everything that is happening in the fashion industry. From in-depth feature stories and stunningly shot, original editorials, to news and reviews from the runway, Fashion Reverie presents the full story behind today’s most relevant brands, trends, and events.
