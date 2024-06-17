Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty Recognized In 2024 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings
Discerning luxury buyers and sellers rely on our esteemed real estate advisors for their unparalleled expertise and exceptional service.”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the Morar Group was recognized in the 2024 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings. The annual report ranks America’s top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2023 annual sales volume and transaction sides. The group, comprising broker-owner Blake Morar and broker associate Ron Hefner, earned a place in the 1.5% of top-ranked real estate agents nationwide for sales volume and No. 51 among small teams in Florida for sales volume.
— Philip White
The team's sales volume was made possible thanks to large closing numbers such as the sale of 96 Camp Creek Point Drive in Inlet Beach, FL, closed at $17,600,000, the sale of 2182 E County Highway 30a in Seaside, FL, which closed at $12,390,000, and 131 W St Lucia Lane in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, which closed at $8,771,000.
The RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings comprise four categories: the top 250 agents by sides, top 250 agents by sales volume, top 250 teams by sides, and top 250 teams by sales volume.
“The recognition of our agents and teams on Real Trends + The Thousand rankings is a result of hard work, extensive market knowledge and the support of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which was recognized yet again as the most represented real estate brand on the Individuals by Sales Volume list,” said Wes Madden, COO and co-owner of Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are proud to have all of these individuals represent our company on this prestigious industry list.”
For the highly coveted 2024 rankings, Sotheby’s International Realty proudly claimed 35 agents of the top 250 sales associates in the RealTrends individual sales volume category.
Among the interesting statistics regarding Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty are:
47% of Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty agents qualified to be ranked in Florida and across the U.S.
23% of Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty agents ranked nationally in the top 200.
The combined sales volume for ranked agents at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty is more than $1 billion.
“As we continue to navigate shifts in the real estate market, Sotheby’s International Realty agents worldwide remain at the forefront,” said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty. “Discerning luxury buyers and sellers rely on our esteemed real estate advisors for their unparalleled expertise and exceptional service. I take pride in their accomplishments and consider it a privilege to collaborate with the industry’s finest.”
The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.
The complete Real Trends Verified + The Thousand top real estate professionals list can be found on RealTrends’ website, www.realtrends.com.
About Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty | Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty has been locally owned and operated since 1998. The firm of 100 full-time real estate agents led by industry veterans Blake Morar, Chris Abbott and Wes Madden focuses on providing unrivaled representation for customers along 30A from Destin to Panama City Beach. In 2013, the firm affiliated with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, becoming the local connection to a global brand skilled in marketing unique properties at every price point nationally and internationally. The firm surpassed $1.5 billion in sales for 2023. For more information, visit scenicsir.com.
