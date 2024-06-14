PRESS RELEASE: POWER TO STATE BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN HONOLULU
STATE OF HAWAI’I | KA MOKU’ ĀINA O HAWAI’I
DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES | KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE LAULĀ
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
KEITH A. REGAN
COMPTROLLER
KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ
MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN
DEPUTY COMPTROLLER
KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ
POWER RESTORED TO STATE BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN HONOLULU
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 14, 2024
HONOLULU – Power has been restored to State buildings in downtown Honolulu. The Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Judiciary, Kalanimōkū, Kamāmalu, Keoni Ana, Leiopapa a Kamehameha (State Office Tower), No 1. Capitol, and Kekūanaōʻa buildings are open to the public.
###
For information contact:
Tony Benabese, Public Information Officer
Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services
Email: [email protected]