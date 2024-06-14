Los Angeles Outpatient Center Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with Community Events

LAOP at Pride Parade LAOP with AAMHP Los Angeles Outpatient Center

The outpatient mental health center demonstrates commitment to being an affirmative mental health resource for Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with community events, including Hollywood's LA Pride Parade, Venice Fest and hosting an Open House with an affirming care educational session.

“As an ally of the LGBTQ community and mental health advocate, it is important to provide an experience charged with acceptance and inclusivity, which aligns with the therapeutic work that we do,” says Dominique Hamler, Executive Director of Los Angeles Outpatient Center. “We are here to de-stigmatize and promote change in support of affirmative mental health care.”

On Sunday, June 9th, LAOP teamed up with the LGBTQ Association of Addiction and Mental Health Professionals (AAMHP) to show their support alongside other mental health treatment providers at 54th Annual LA Pride Parade,

The community events continue at Venice Summer Fest, June 22nd from noon to 8 p.m. in Mar Vista. As the only mental health Community Partner present, LAOP is getting revamped as “Camp LAOP,” inviting the public to “sign up for summer camp” to learn more about their full- and half-day outpatient programs, including an LGBTQIA+ affirmative therapy focus.

LAOP is also hosting an Open House/Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, June 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. Guests can expect to receive a tour of the facility with the admissions and clinical team. There will be a panel on supporting LGBTQIA+ mental health, featuring LAOP leadership and LGBTQIA+ mental health professionals, as well as Pride-themed activities. RSVP here on Eventbright:

About Los Angeles Outpatient Center:

Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP), located in Culver City, California, is a premier adult outpatient clinic specializing in mental health. LAOP offers comprehensive care through full-day Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and half-day Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), designed with customized, evidence-based treatment plans tailored to meet each client's unique needs. LAOP’s transformative approach integrates both individual and group therapy, utilizing a diverse range of therapeutic modalities. From EMDR psychotherapy and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to Somatic Experiencing, Beat-Based Movement Therapy, Art, Yoga, and more, LAOP is dedicated to providing holistic and innovative care that empowers individuals on their journey to mental wellness. LAOP is part of the Centered Health network of treatment centers in California. Visit LAOPCenter.com,

