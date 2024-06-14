NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session

NEWS RELEASE

June 14, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session

SALT LAKE CITY (June 14, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox is calling the Utah Legislature into a special session to address several matters of urgent state business. The special session will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Please see the proclamation here.

###