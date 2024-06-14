Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,256 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session

NEWS RELEASE

June 14, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session 

SALT LAKE CITY (June 14, 2024)  – Gov. Spencer Cox is calling the Utah Legislature into a special session to address several matters of urgent state business. The special session will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Please see the proclamation here.

###

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more