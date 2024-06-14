Construction of New Affordable Housing Units in Saskatoon

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2024

Individuals in low-income situations will soon have access to new affordable housing units in Saskatoon thanks to a joint investment from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, MLA for Saskatoon Westview David Buckingham, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, alongside representatives from the Saskatoon Housing Authority, announced the construction of four new affordable housing units in Saskatoon's Riversdale neighbourhood.

The new, one-storey fourplex will be owned by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and will provide affordable housing to four individuals renting through the Saskatoon Housing Authority.

Funding of $1.1 million is being provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) - Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative.

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

"Working with our provinces is crucial to addressing the housing needs in every region, including here in Saskatoon,"Federal Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said on behalf of Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities (TBC) Sean Fraser. "We are making it a priority for all Canadians to have access to safe, affordable homes and this is only possible through the commitment, collaboration, and hard work of all our partners. I am proud to see our National Housing Strategy come to life through announcements like today, and I wish these families all the best as they move into their new homes."

"This new development demonstrates our commitment to improving housing affordability in communities across Saskatchewan," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "The Government of Saskatchewan continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to support those in greatest housing need."

Quick facts:

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

