Amendments to the Workers' Compensation Act Come Into Force This October

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2024

On October 1, 2024 amendments to The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013 will come into force, including the expansion of occupational disease coverage to include six additional forms of cancer (penile, pancreatic, thyroid, soft tissue sarcoma, mesothelioma and laryngeal cancer) for firefighters.

The amendments also include:

updating the privacy provisions to: (1) mirror The Health Information Protection Act; (2) provide for administrative penalties if a privacy breach occurs; and (3) simplify the process for releasing information during reconsideration or review of a decision on compensation claims;

requiring all appeal tribunal decisions with rationale to be published;

covering the expenses associated with transporting a deceased worker's body to the usual residence outside Canada;

providing compensation to a worker's dependent children when the worker passes away from a non-work-related injury while on compensation no matter the length of time on compensation;

simplifying the medical review panel process;

increasing the permanent functional impairment award over a four-year period and indexing afterward; and

indexing the independence allowance.

"These amendments will make administrative processes easier for injured workers, loved ones grieving the loss of deceased workers, and provide more comprehensive cancer coverage for firefighters who put their lives at risk to protect the citizens of this province," Minister Responsible for the Workers' Compensation Board Don McMorris said.

On January 1, 2025, the amended definition of "worker" will come into force removing executive officers and including secondary and post-secondary students in recognized programs as well as providing the ability to add other categories of workers in the regulations.

-30-

For more information, contact: