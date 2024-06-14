Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,097 in the last 365 days.

Afro-Latina Artist from Puerto Rico Launches Groundbreaking NFT on Base: A Modern Twist on Dorian Gray

Crypto Educator, and bot trader Mari Cruz

Afro-Latina artist's NFT reimagines Dorian Gray with a female lead, highlighting that true beauty lies within. Inspired by cyberbullying, blending cultures.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Afro-Latina artist from Puerto Rico, now living in Texas, is excited to share her latest NFT on Base, available on OpenSea. This unique NFT gives a modern twist to the classic story "The Picture of Dorian Gray" by Oscar Wilde. Instead of a man, the main character is a woman, and the artwork shows that real beauty comes from inside a person.

About the Story of Dorian Gray

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" is a famous story about a young man named Dorian Gray. He stays young and handsome, but his portrait ages and shows all his bad actions. The story teaches that being a good person inside is more important than just looking good outside.

A Modern Take on the Classic Story

In this new NFT, the artist shows a beautiful young woman whose portrait looks like a decaying ghost. This shows the contrast between how she looks on the outside and what she is like on the inside. Around the portrait are symbols of evil, gossip, and bad intentions, showing how appearances can be deceiving.

Personal Inspiration

The artist, originally from Puerto Rico, now lives in Texas. She uses her Afro-Latina background and experiences to create her art. She was inspired to create this NFT because she was cyberbullied. People judged her based on her looks and not her true self. She wants to show that what is inside a person is what really matters.

About the Artist

The artist combines her Puerto Rican heritage with new experiences in Texas to make powerful art. Her work often looks at identity, beauty, and what society expects from us. She uses digital art to tell stories that challenge how we think about these things.

The NFT on OpenSea

This NFT is now available on OpenSea. You can view and purchase it at [OpenSea](https://opensea.io/assets/base/0x5410ae5ae542b9e676734e4e94aeb54704ad7038/1). This piece of art is not just for looking at; it has a strong message about real beauty and being a good person.

*Celebrate this amazing art that mixes old stories with new ideas and reminds us that real beauty comes from inside.*

Marimer Cruz-Nieves
https://cryptoequalizers.io/crypto-equalizers/
email us here
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Afro-Latina Artist from Puerto Rico Launches Groundbreaking NFT on Base: A Modern Twist on Dorian Gray

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more