Afro-Latinx Empowers Minority Women With Crypto Education For New Generational Wealth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's well known that those who do not have financial literacy, have a higher debt leading to bankruptcy and homelessness. The inordinate amount of people in debt in America keeps rising to epidemic proportions.The current pandemic, high inflation, and lack of advancement for minority women have exacerbated these financial chasms greatly, including loss of jobs, fatherlessness and homelessness. “Never before has there been such a need for minority women to create passive income assets,” Marimer Cruz says, adding “to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.”Cruz, a Puerto Rican native living in Texas for over twenty years, is a TAMUCT and BAYLOR University Master's graduate who has risen to the challenge with conviction and passion for her people. She grew up in poverty, abuse, and battles systemic lupus, none of which holds her back from inspiring and empowering as many minorities she can reach to break the cycle of poverty. She wants other women to know that no matter where you came from, you can reach your full potential with education, and action.Cruz has lobbied in the Austin capital for education, was the first NAACP president in TAMUCT in Central Texas, and has been interviewed in KPLE, a Christian network. As a polyglot with an inordinate amount of knowledge about crypto, grid bot trading along with financial literacy, she uses her social media reach to educate people around the world in multiple languages.It is well known, that the crypto space is dominated by males. As one of the only minority females in the crypto space investing and educating full-time, Cruz scored a sponsorship in the first six months of her crypto experience and is partnering with Stephen Adams of Think Crypto to leave a legacy for all to follow. “I want the Black and Latina women to work less and enjoy life more by learning about crypto, and grid bots. I fully believe this is our time to get an early advantage to generational wealth. It is our community that will rise together united towards one common goal. No one will fix it but us!” Cruz emphasizes.“And I understand that people are afraid of something new, of change, and are worried about crypto's volatility. I was too in the beginning. But I followed my intuition, now have direct experience, and know without a shadow of a doubt, that crypto is the holy grail of passive income.”Mari learned directly from the foremost expert on grid bot trading, Cruz leveraged her 7 years as a super affiliate to help others get onboarded safely into Crypto. “Crypto is my passion, and there is nothing like it,” Cruz says, “and I will be spreading the crypto gospel in the Anglo and Spanish markets for years to come!”Mari released her newest bestseller Crypto Simplified two weeks ago to help newbies understand crypto easily, fast, and make money safely. If readers implement the info, they can make money in less than one week. Get the ebook or contact her below... http://cryptobotplan.com

