Stadia Church Planting Celebrates Milestone with 100th Episode of The Church Planting Podcast

Stadia Church Planting - Here for Your Journey to Start New Thriving, Growing, Multiplying Churches The Church Planting Podcast with Host Greg Nettle, brought to you by Stadia

Stadia Church Planting announces the release of the 100th episode of The Church Planting Podcast, hosted by Greg Nettle, Stadia’s President.

This milestone is a testament to the incredible stories and wisdom shared by our guests and the dedication of our listeners.” — Greg Nettle, President, Stadia Church Planting

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stadia Church Planting is thrilled to announce the release of the 100th episode of The Church Planting Podcast , hosted by Greg Nettle, Stadia’s President. This landmark episode marks a significant achievement in our ongoing commitment to support and inspire church planters worldwide.Since its launch, The Church Planting Podcast has become an essential resource for church planters, leaders, and those passionate about spreading the hope of Jesus through church multiplication. The podcast features insightful conversations with experienced church planters, thought leaders, and experts in various fields relevant to church planting. Each episode aims to equip listeners with practical advice, encouragement, and innovative strategies for successful church planting.Greg Nettle, the host of the podcast, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: "Less than ten percent of podcasts reach 100 episodes. This milestone is a testament to the incredible stories and wisdom shared by our guests and the dedication of our listeners. We are honored to be a part of their church planting and multiplication journeys, and to provide a platform where we can learn, grow, and celebrate the impact of new churches together."In the 100th episode, listeners can look forward to a special edition featuring a return to the question that began the podcast: "Why does church planting matter?" This episode features special guest Paul Taylor of the Extraordinary Church Collective, and a heartfelt message to the community of listeners who have supported the podcast over the years.Stadia Church Planting remains committed to its vision of ensuring that every child has a church. Through resources like The Church Planting Podcast, Stadia continues to empower church planters, leaders, and partners to create thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation.To listen to the 100th episode of The Church Planting Podcast and explore past episodes, visit https://stadia.org/podcasts , or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.For more information about Stadia Church Planting, visit https://stadia.org About Stadia Church Planting:Stadia Church Planting is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring every child has access to a local church. Our mission is to help you start thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end church planting services for any church model, working with and learning from a diverse and global group of church planters, multiplication partners, and investors.

The Church Planting Podcast - Episode 100 - Why Church Planting? (with Paul Taylor)