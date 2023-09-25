Stadia Announces Rebrand

The church planting organization known as Stadia announced a new logo today.

Church Planting Organization Gets a Fresh Look for the Next Generation of New Churches

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The church planting organization Stadia announced today that it has completed a rebrand . “We haven’t had a major brand refresh in over ten years,” said Matt Murphy, Stadia’s Vice President of Mission Support. “We want to stay relevant to the next generation of leaders, investors, and partners so that we can work together to start thousands of new churches in the coming years.”Stadia began in 2003 as a partnership between the Northern California Evangelistic Association and CDF Capital. Since then, Stadia has helped to start over 2000 churches around the world. While Stadia’s name and services will remain the same, the rebrand includes a new, journey-inspired logo and wordmark, a newly redesigned website with a shorter address (stadia.org), and shortened staff e-mail addresses.“Our logo has changed, but our commitment to the mission of helping people start thriving, growing, multiplying churches is more important than ever as we begin this new chapter in Stadia’s history, where, by God’s grace, we will help you start 20,000 new churches in the next 10 years,” said Greg Nettle, President of Stadia. “We won’t stop until every child has a church.”The word “stadia” comes from a unit of measure found in Scripture at pivotal moments where followers of Jesus were challenged to step out or persevere in their faith (Luke 24:13, Matthew 14:24-32, alluded to in Heb. 12:1-3) and to describe the heavenly city filled with every “tribe, tongue, and nation” (Revelation 7:9, 21:16).Visit https://stadia.org for more information on Stadia’s rebrand, and to explore the new website.About StadiaStadia is a church planting organization that provides comprehensive, end-to-end church start-up services for any church model, serving and learning from a diverse and global group of new-church leaders, multiplication partners, and investors on their journey to start thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation.

