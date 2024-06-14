EGLE announces staff changes in the department’s executive office

Cook named Michigan’s Chief Climate and Energy Strategist, Messana named Chief of Staff

Today, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced staff changes in the department’s executive office.

“I am thrilled to announce that Kara Cook has been named the state’s Chief Climate and Energy Strategist and that we have brought on Doug Messana as the department’s new Chief of Staff,” said Phil Roos, EGLE director. “In her time working with EGLE and Governor Whitmer, Kara has been key to positioning the state as a national leader in climate and energy. She has the tenacity and passion that we need to continue to move the state towards a more sustainable, clean energy future.”

State of Michigan’s Chief Climate and Energy Strategist

As Michigan’s Chief Climate and Energy Strategist, Cook will oversee statewide efforts to grow climate and energy activity in Michigan.

Most recently, Cook served as Chief of Staff at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and as a Senior Advisor to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on energy and environmental protection. Before joining the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration, Cook worked in government affairs at the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. She graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Chief of Staff

Taking Cook’s place as Chief of Staff at EGLE is Doug Messana, who brings a wealth of experience from his work in both the public and private sectors.

Messana was formerly director of federal affairs for Wayne State University and has served in senior government relations and policy roles for Ford Motor Company, the City of Detroit, and United States Senator Debbie Stabenow. He has a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University.

Roos continued, “Doug’s wealth of experience and diverse perspectives will ensure the department continues to make progress on protecting environmental quality, advancing responsible development, and providing quality service for the 10 million residents we serve.”