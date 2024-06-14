Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Silvia Coronado to the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Silvia Coronado to the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

Silvia Coronado
Coronado, of Miami, is a Territory Manager for Embecta. Active in her community, she is the Co-Founder of Crown Literacy and serves on the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Attendance Boundary Committee. Coronado earned her associate degree from Miami Dade College and her bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas University.

