Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kae Moore as Chair, Sean Kempton, and Jamie Merchant to the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida.

Kae Moore

Moore is currently a full-time consultant. Active in his community, he is the former President of the Bonita Springs Rotary Club, Vice President of the Southwest Florida YMCA, and Campaign Director for Friends of Lovers Key State Park. Moore earned his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Evansville and his master’s degree in education from Miami University.

Sean Kempton

Kempton is the Director of Sales and Project Manager for Gulf Coast Aluminum. Previously, he served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Casey Askar for Congress. Kempton earned his bachelor’s degree in business and managerial economics from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Jamie Merchant

Merchant is the Manager of Payroll Reporting, Inc. Active in her community, she is a member of the Lee County School District Advisory Council. Merchant volunteers her time with the Florida Department of Education’s Library Media and Instructional Material Workgroup and serves as team Chair of the Florida Citizens Alliance.

###