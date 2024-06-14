Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kevin Cooper as Chair, Tiffany Barfield, and Jennifer Infanti to the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County.

Kevin Cooper

Cooper, of Sarasota, is the Vice President of the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. A veteran of the United States Army National Guard, he previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Director of Community Investment for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Cooper earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kent State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.

Tiffany Barfield

Barfield, of Sarasota, is the Government Affairs Director for yes. every kid. Previously, she served as the Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy for NAF and was the Chair of the National Down Syndrome Society. Barfield earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

Jennifer Infanti

Infanti, of Sarasota, is the Founder and Treasurer of Holiday House of SRQ. Active in her community, she is a member of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County Board of Directors and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Leadership Institute. Infanti earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in business management from the University of Florida.

