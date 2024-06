Referral: Metamizole-containing medicinal products, metamizole Article 107i procedures Procedure started

Metamizole (also known as dipyrone) is an analgesic medicine (painkiller). It has been used in the EU since the 1920s and is taken by mouth, suppository or injection, to treat moderate to severe pain and fever. The review includes both medicines containing metamizole alone and those containing metamizole in combination with other active substances.

Metamizole-containing medicines are authorised in a number of EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. In Finland, the only authorised metamizole-containing medicine is being withdrawn.

They are available under a range of names including Afexil, Algifen, Algifen Neo, Algi-Mabo, Algocalmin, Algopyrin, Algozone, Alindor, Alkagin, Alvotor, Analgin, Benlek, Berlosin, Buscapina Compositum, Dialginum, Dolocalma, Flamborin, Gardan, Hexalgin, Locamin, Metagelan, Metalgial, Metamistad, Metamizol, Metapyrin, Natrijev, Nodoryl, Nofebran, Nolotil, Novalgin, Novalgina, Novalgine, Novaminsulfon, Novocalmin, Panalgorin, Piafen, Piralgin, Pyralgin, Pyralgina, Quarelin, Scopolan Compositum, Spasmalgon and Tempalgin.