Citi Field & Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Arena Announced As Official Venues for Fine Wine Series 2024 Festival
Premiere Sports and Entertainment Venues Will Welcome The First Experiential Wine Festival Celebrating Black Excellence and Joy
We do our best to connect Black culture and people to luxe experiences through our live events, says Chiedozie (Dozie) Osondu, Head of Creative and Business Strategy of Fine Wine Series.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Juneteenth approaches their third year of being an official holiday in the U.S., a lot of firsts are still happening: Fine Wine Series, the national, Black-owned, experiential event series, exuberantly announces being the first Black-owned expertiental company presenting their 2024 Festival - The Vine Dreams - celebrating Black excellence, joy and social gathering at two premier live event venues - Citi Field and Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Arena
— Chiedozie (Dozie) Osondu,
"To date we’ve held eight Festivals across the United States. This year the venue selections are special to us because we’ve always dreamed about bringing a real cultural experience to these larger, notable spaces. Everything we do is centered around the experience. We do our best to connect Black culture and people to luxe experiences through our live events, says Chiedozie (Dozie) Osondu, Head of Creative and Business Strategy of Fine Wine Series.
Fine Wine Series presents The Vine Dreams 2024 Festival:
Saturday, September 14, 2024 | 3 - 10 PM
Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368
Saturday, September 28, 2024 | 3 - 10 PM
Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Arena, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313
The 2024 Fine Wine Festival, the brand's most influential event, draws massive crowds and spearhead changes in live events for the Fine Wine Series profile. Expanding their venue partners this year, The Festival looks forward to welcoming more than 2,500 millenial to Gen Z attendees. Since 2015, Fine Wine Series has hosted eight Festivals - the event series showcases delectable cuisine, lively music, stylish fashion, and encourages social engagement. The opulent 3-Hour wine tasting extravaganza highlights cuisine, wine and spirits for guests to experience along with interactive games and activity stations, live music and DJ performances. Former Festivals have introduced emerging Black-owned wines including: La Fete du Rosé, Michael Lavelle, Eldelheiss, Wade Cellar, to their attendees.
“Citi Field and Mets Events are proud to host the Fine Wine Series. We believe in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring the sophistication and enjoyment of culture to the exhilarating atmosphere of our ballpark. The unique blend of community, creativity, and entrepreneurship aligns with our core values and encapsulates the spirit of New York,” says Steve Calakos, Coordinator, Event Operations at New York Mets.
The Fine Wine Series “The Vine Dreams” 2024 Festival Series will announce all participating sponsors and performers the first week of August for National Black Business Month.
For tickets and more information: https://finewineseries.com/
ABOUT FINE WINE SERIES
Fine Wine Series was established in 2015 in New York City and presents live events targeted to ages 25-45 to celebrate excellence, a refined lifestyle, and extraordinary moments that offer a unique choice for those seeking cultural enrichment.
ABOUT CITI FIELD
Citi Field is a world-class sports and entertainment venue, located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the New York City borough of Queens. Opened in 2009, it serves as the home ballpark for the New York Mets.
Whether you're a die-hard baseball fan, a music lover, or simply someone looking for a unique experience, Citi Field offers something for everyone. With its rich history, modern amenities, and commitment to providing top-notch entertainment, Citi Field is a must-visit Queens destination.”
ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT BACKYARD
The Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta’s #BestBackyard, is an award-winning 11-acre multi-use greenspace in the heart of downtown, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that is full of unique opportunities for the local community and visitors alike. Serving the Atlanta community since 2018, the Home Depot Backyard provides a broad spectrum of programming for all audiences and has hosted a wide array of community events while also serving as the premier parking and tailgating destination for the Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United (MLS), and other stadium events. The Home Depot Backyard focuses on three key pillars - Arts and Culture, Health and Wellness, and Inspired Learning - through offering a variety of activities from daily fitness classes to one-of-a-kind events focused on uplifting the community.
Kimberly Wilson Wilson Marshall PR
Wilson Marshall PR + Special Events
+1 646-721-4375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram