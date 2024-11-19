BUY BLACK: SHE DID THAT. HOLIDAY BAZAAR POWERED BY SHEAMOISTURE AMPLIFIES BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES

Crowd shops at She Did That. Holiday Bazaar, 2022 Renae Bluitt, Founder, She Did That. Holiday Bazaar Official digital flyer for She Did That. Holiday Bazaar, 2024

The day-long shopping experience features up to 60 vendors, food & beverage treats, & activities with SheaMoisture including the launch "He Did That."

"The Holiday Bazaar is a powerful way to connect consumers with incredible Black-owned brands," Renae Bluitt, founder of She Did That. Holiday Bazaar.” — Renae Bluitt, Founder, She Did That.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the Black community currently makes up 22% of New York City's population (1.9 million), just 3.5% of New York City businesses are owned by Black entrepreneurs*. The holiday shopping season is one of the most profitable times of the year for retailers with tourists from across the globe experiencing the City’s diverse holiday celebrations. However, where do Black-owned retailers fit in during this season? She Did That . Holiday Bazaar is where! Created to fill the void she noticed in her community, Renae Bluitt ’s She Did That. platform is on a mission to amplify Black businesses across the New York tri-state area and beyond. The annual one-day shopping experience will feature over 60 Black-owned businesses from the New York tri-state area at Brooklyn’s Industry City, 33 35th Street, Building 5 #2 Storefront A-106, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 12-6 p.m.. Guests may purchase items from retailers across categories ranging from fashion to beauty, including Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, Dope Black Woman, Fe Noel Little Caribbean, and more.“In times like these, it’s more important than ever to invest in Black-owned businesses," said Renae Bluitt, founder of She Did That. Holiday Bazaar. "Our community’s resilience and creativity deserve to be celebrated and supported, and the Holiday Bazaar is a powerful way to connect consumers with incredible Black-owned brands. Together, we can make a meaningful impact by choosing to shop with intention and purpose this holiday season and beyond.”This year’s presenting sponsor, SheaMoisture , will launch He Did That. Marketplace featuring founders and businesses from the brand’s 2024 Trailblazers Fellowship. “We are thrilled to unite two of our 2024 community partners to close out the year on an impactful note,” said Simone Jordan, Global Head of Purpose and Partnerships at SheaMoisture. “Our Trailblazers Fellowship equips some of the nation’s top Black male founders with essential resources and education. We’re excited to witness the magic that will unfold from their participation in He Did That. Marketplace at this year's Holiday Bazaar.”Black-owned restaurants will also be on-site with food and beverages for purchase includingB Stuyvesant Champagne, Healthy As A Motha, The Crabby Shack, and more.All ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult and children 10 and under receive complimentary admission. The first 500 ticketed guests will receive a special SheaMoisture x She Did That. shopping tote. Guests who purchase from brands in the “He Did That. Marketplace” will receive a complimentary full-sized product.Tickets: $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-did-that-2024-holiday-bazaar-tickets-1059591800599 *statement courtesy of Black Entrepreneurs NYCAbout She Did That.She Did That. is a Black women’s entrepreneurial empowerment platform based in Brooklyn, New York. As a film, podcast, live event series, and ecosystem for Black women founders, She Did That. was created by brand strategist, producer, and storyteller, Renae Bluitt. “She Did That.” is the first full-length documentary that explores the entrepreneurial spirits of Black women and their unique journeys as founders. The film offers an intimate peek inside the truths, trials, and triumphs of Black women building brands and their legacies. With a cult following around the globe, She Did That. launched on Netflix in 2020 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With the understanding that community is our social currency, She Did That. founder Renae Bluitt produces the largest marketplace of elevated Black women-owned brands in the country each December with She Did That. Holiday Bazaar. In its seventh year, She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is the holiday shopping event of the season, spotlighting founders who have turned their obstacles into opportunities and passions into profit.About SheaMoistureSheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader committed to serving the Black community through strategic investment and community give back. SheaMoisture recognizes the power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality with the belief that commerce can bring true economic independence. Every year SheaMoisture reinvests at least 1% of net sales directly into economic opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners. With every purchase, you're helping to fund investments that support funding for Black-owned business, entrepreneurial education, crisis response, equitable purchasing, and ethical sourcing. SheaMoisture develops no compromise beauty products that help every member of the Black community live their healthiest, most beautiful lives. Organic, fair trade Shea butter is one of the brand's core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties, and sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, providing fair wages and creating economic opportunities. The company offers products in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men's categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever. Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

