Zilis™ LLC, a CBD industry leader, launches UltraCell™ VIBE
Zilis™ LLC, a CBD industry leader, launches UltraCell™ VIBE, the most advanced, most innovative hemp derived product on the global market today.DALLAS, TX, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zilis™ LLC, a CBD industry leader, launches UltraCell™ VIBE, the most advanced, most innovative hemp derived product on the global market today.
UltraCell™ VIBE is a proprietary never-before-seen ratio of three powerhouse cannabinoids that provides a full spectrum, highly potent entourage effect with an incredible berry taste!
Every serving provides cannabinoids and other natural compounds combined with Zilis’ research-backed, Ultracell™ water-soluble technology for enhanced bioavailability. The ratio of three powerhouse cannabinoids: CBD:CBG:CBC @ 4:2:1 ratio has never been seen prior to the launch of this product. UltraCell™ VIBE provides a healthy response to situational stress, total wellness and body relaxation, elevated mood, gut health support and recovery from exercise.
CBD (cannabidiol) promotes overall wellness. CBG (cannabigerol) supports gut health and optimal digestion. CBC (cannabichromene) supports a blissful state. Gabriel Ettenson, the Senior Innovation Strategist for Zilis, spoke on the importance of this product launch, “UltraCell™ VIBE comes as the result of continued efforts to innovate and lead. It is a result of a decade of experience in the industry, working with these unique compounds and gaining first-hand experience of the way they affect the human body in thousands of actual people using Zilis products”.
About Zilis LLC
As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products including UltraCell™, UltraCell™ Topical Gel, UltraCell™ Powder, UltraGlow powder sticks, UltraCell™ Pet, UltraCBG™, UltraR&R™, UltraBliss™, and Lishé™ by Zilis™ cannabinoid-infused skincare products. Their newest product, UltraCell™ VIBE, combines CBD, CBG and CBC to create the ultimate entourage effect. They also offer hemp-free products including a line of boosters to support specific areas of wellness and the UltraSupport™ line of health supplements. Zilis trusts its distributed workforce of Independent Ambassadors to sell its products to customers either independently or through its Ambassador retail business. Based in Argyle, Texas, a suburb of Dallas-Ft. Worth, Zilis is privately held.
Shannon Toland
Zilis LLC
+1 214-705-3702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok