Locally Advanced Adenocarcinoma of the Esophagus: Is Esophagectomy Associated with Improved Overall Survival?

From the Department of Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, NY (Kramer)

Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL (Kramer, Swanson, Fernando, Park)

Departments of Surgery (Cohn, Luchette, Baker), Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL

Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (Verm, Abdelsattar), Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL

Department of Surgery, Edward Hines Jr Veterans Affairs Hospital, Hines, IL (Cohn, Luchette)

Department of Surgery, University of Utah Health, Salt Lake City, UT (Baker).

Disclosure Information: Nothing to disclose.

Presented at the Western Surgical Association 131st Scientific Session, Dana Point, CA, November 2023.

Received January 8, 2024; Accepted February 7, 2024.

Correspondence address: Marshall S Baker, MD, MBA, FACS, Department of Surgery, University of Utah Health, Salt Lake City, UT. email: [email protected]

Locally Advanced Adenocarcinoma of the Esophagus: Is Esophagectomy Associated with Improved Overall Survival?

