Mayor Bowser Activates Heat Emergency Plan for Friday, June 14

(Washington, DC) – Due to the current temperatures and forecast of extreme heat, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Friday, June 14.

When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, District Government, through the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), implements the Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat.

During a Heat Emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free, accessible transportation to a cooling center. To request accessible transportation to a cooling center for yourself or someone else, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Additionally, with more extreme heat forecast for next week, Mayor Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will switch spray parks from weekend-only operations to daily operations one week early. Originally scheduled to begin weekday operations on Monday, June 24, spray parks will be operating throughout next week.

Cooling Centers:

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map, located at heat.dc.gov.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round and remain open 24 hours.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women, DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternatively at 400 50th Street SE

The Cooling Center at the Downtown Day Services Center located at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open Monday through Friday from 9 am – 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am– 3 pm. Walk-in services are available to guests with no appointment required. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical and mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday from 11 am – 1 pm.

Spray Parks, Outdoor Pools, and Indoor Pools:

District spray parks will be open on Saturday and Sunday and then remain open for weekday operations. Spray parks are open from 10 am - 6 pm. View a full list of spray parks and locations at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

Until June 24, DPR outdoor pools are on a Saturday and Sunday only schedule. Starting on Monday, June 24, all DPR outdoor pools will be open six days a week, operating on individual summer schedules. View a full list of outdoor pools and operating schedules at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.

DPR operates indoor pools throughout the District, which can be accessed as cooling centers. View a full list of indoor pools and operating schedules at dpr.dc.gov/indoorpools.

Overflow Sites:

Emery Men’s Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE, 7 pm. – 7 am

Eve’s Place at 2210B Adam’s Place NE, 8 pm. – 7 am

Recreation Centers:

DPR manages and maintains neighborhood recreation and community centers that can be used as cooling centers. These centers operate on individual schedules which are available online at dpr.dc.gov/reccenters.

Senior Wellness Centers

For the most up-to-date information about DACL Senior Wellness Centers, visit dacl.dc.gov/service/senior-wellness-centers. For more information about Senior Centers, seniors are advised to call the District Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) at (202) 724-5626 during regular business hours or the District’s Call Center at 311 after hours.

Fire Hydrant Safety:

Residents are reminded that the unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.