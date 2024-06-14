Ambassador Li Chen for China-Arab States Cooperation Forum Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Attends An International Conference on Humanitarian Response for Gaza

On June 11, 2024, Ambassador Li Chen for China-Arab States Cooperation Forum Affairs of the Foreign Ministry attended an international conference on the urgent humanitarian response for Gaza held in Amman. The conference, themed "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza", was jointly initiated and chaired by King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi of Egypt, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and attended by heads of state, government leaders, and senior representatives from more than 70 countries, including Palestine, Cyprus, Lebanon, as well as representatives from some international and regional organizations.

In his statement, Ambassador Li Chen actively promoted the spirit of President Xi Jinping's important speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, elaborated on China's consistent position on the question of Palestine, and said that China has been working hard to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, restore peace, and save lives, as well as providing multiple batches of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. China is ready to work with all parties to continue playing a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine at an early date.