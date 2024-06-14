VIDEO: One final walk through of the Rotunda at Richmond Hospital

The Rotunda served as the original long-term care center until the relocation to Minoru Residence in 1993. Since then, it has been a hub for various health care services and teams. Last year, these teams moved from the Rotunda to 5 North, to the Milan Ilich Pavilion and to new buildings, marking a new chapter.

“I can't believe it's being demolished," said Tom, “after all these years. I just thought it was going to be here forever."

Demolition work will start with safely removing and disposing materials so the exterior structure will remain in place for a few months. Near the end of demolition, the exterior structure will be knocked down. Demolition of the Rotunda is expected to be completed by this summer 2024.