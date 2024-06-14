Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,273 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: One final walk through of the Rotunda at Richmond Hospital

The Rotunda served as the original long-term care center until the relocation to Minoru Residence in 1993. Since then, it has been a hub for various health care services and teams. Last year, these teams moved from the Rotunda to 5 Northto the Milan Ilich Pavilion and to new buildings, marking a new chapter.

“I can't believe it's being demolished," said Tom, “after all these years. I just thought it was going to be here forever."

Demolition work will start with safely removing and disposing materials so the exterior structure will remain in place for a few months. Near the end of demolition, the exterior structure will be knocked down. Demolition of the Rotunda is expected to be completed by this summer 2024.

You just read:

VIDEO: One final walk through of the Rotunda at Richmond Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more