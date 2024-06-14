Submit Release
I-17 overnight closures scheduled at J.W. Powell Blvd in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Overnight closures of Interstate 17 at J.W. Powell Boulevard near Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff are scheduled the week of June 17-20. Crews will set girders for a new, improved bridge as part of an Arizona Department of Transportation project at the J.W. Powell Boulevard interchange.

Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at the interchange will the following closures are in place:

  • Southbound I-17 closed at J.W. Powell Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights (June 17-18).
  • Northbound I-17 closed at J.W. Powell Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (June 19-20).

Drivers should allow extra travel time while the overnight I-17 closures are in place. The placement of the bridge girders marks the latest milestone for the $8.2 million project that is adding the new structure to carry J.W. Powell Boulevard over the highway.

Traffic is continuing to use the existing bridge at the interchange. The interchange improvement project is scheduled for completion by late this year. Drivers should slow down and stay alert for highway workers and equipment in all work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

I-17 near J.W. Powell Boulevard in Flagstaff (ADOT Map 2024)

