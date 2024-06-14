Cayetano checks out HK's anti-deception mechanism

With the view of fortifying anti-scam measures in the Philippines, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano visited the Hong Kong Police Force's Anti-Deception Coordination Center (ADCC) on Thursday, June 13, 2024, together with Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan and Vice Consul Jose Angelo D.G. Manuel.

This is part of Cayetano's proactive approach, as Senate Committee on Science and Technology chair, in understanding Hong Kong's counter-fraud operations. In March this year, he undertook a similar visit to the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Centre.

Currently in Hong Kong, Cayetano earlier spoke at the Philippine Consulate's celebration of the 126th Independence Day Anniversary together with Overseas Filipino Workers.

Cayetano, pinag-aaralan ang anti-deception na mekanismo ng Hong Kong

Sa layuning palakasin ang mga hakbang laban sa scam sa Pilipinas, bumisita si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Anti-Deception Coordination Center (ADCC) ng Hong Kong Police Force noong Huwebes, June 13, 2024, kasama ang Philippine Consul General ng Hong Kong na si Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan at Vice Consul Jose Angelo D.G. Manuel.

Bahagi ito ng proaktibong aksyon ni Cayetano bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology sa pag-unawa ng mga operasyon kontra-panloloko sa Hong Kong. Noong Marso ng taong ito, nagsagawa rin siya ng katulad na pagbisita sa Anti-Scam Centre ng Singapore Police Force.

Kasalukuyang nasa Hong Kong si Cayetano bilang guest speaker sa pagdiriwang ng Philippine Consulate ng ika-126 Anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan kasama ang mga Overseas Filipino Worker.