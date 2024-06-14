Submit Release
Cayetano checks out HK's anti-deception mechanism

June 14, 2024

With the view of fortifying anti-scam measures in the Philippines, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano visited the Hong Kong Police Force's Anti-Deception Coordination Center (ADCC) on Thursday, June 13, 2024, together with Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan and Vice Consul Jose Angelo D.G. Manuel.

This is part of Cayetano's proactive approach, as Senate Committee on Science and Technology chair, in understanding Hong Kong's counter-fraud operations. In March this year, he undertook a similar visit to the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Centre.

Currently in Hong Kong, Cayetano earlier spoke at the Philippine Consulate's celebration of the 126th Independence Day Anniversary together with Overseas Filipino Workers.

Sa layuning palakasin ang mga hakbang laban sa scam sa Pilipinas, bumisita si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Anti-Deception Coordination Center (ADCC) ng Hong Kong Police Force noong Huwebes, June 13, 2024, kasama ang Philippine Consul General ng Hong Kong na si Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan at Vice Consul Jose Angelo D.G. Manuel.

Bahagi ito ng proaktibong aksyon ni Cayetano bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology sa pag-unawa ng mga operasyon kontra-panloloko sa Hong Kong. Noong Marso ng taong ito, nagsagawa rin siya ng katulad na pagbisita sa Anti-Scam Centre ng Singapore Police Force.

Kasalukuyang nasa Hong Kong si Cayetano bilang guest speaker sa pagdiriwang ng Philippine Consulate ng ika-126 Anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan kasama ang mga Overseas Filipino Worker.

