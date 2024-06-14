Bringing primary health services closer to the people: Bong Go supports turnover of Super Health Center in Agusan del Sur

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, represented by his Malasakit Team, has commended the Department of Health and its partnership with the local government of Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur led by Mayor Symond Caguilat, for the successful turnover of the town's Super Health Center on Tuesday, June 11.

This is part of Go's advocacy to establish more Super Health Centers nationwide, ensuring that essential healthcare services reach isolated and geographically challenged communities.

Super Health Centers offer essential medical services under one roof, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services in Super Health Centers are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including two in the Agusan del Sur.

Go's Malasakit Team also extended various forms of support to some barangay health workers in attendance, such as food packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs.

In line with his commitment to further improve access to quality healthcare, Go encouraged those with medical concerns to take advantage of the nearby Malasakit Center's services located at Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 provides for establishing one-stop shops that bring together relevant agencies with medical assistance programs to assist indigent patients with medical expenses. The program, a brainchild of Go, has already assisted more or less ten million Filipinos with 165 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Go then expressed his heartfelt appreciation and recognized the other local government officials, including Congressman Eddiebong Plaza, Governor Santiago Cane Jr., and Vice Mayor Richard Plaza, among others.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go as he continues his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.