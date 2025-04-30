PHILIPPINES, April 30 - Press Release

April 30, 2025 Poe' Labor Day message With the soaring prices, a wage increase will be a timely and meaningful gift to our workers. Kung anu-ano ng paghihigpit ng sinturon ang ginagawa ng ating mga kababayan mapagkasya lang ang kinikita para sa lahat ng gastusin ng pamilya. Bigyan naman natin sila ng panahong huminga at maramdaman ang bunga ng kanilang pagsisikap. We have continuously pushed for legislation to give our workers better pay and stronger rights. The increase in teaching allowance of our teachers is already a law. We also authored the bill on the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act to provide our hardworking labor force a decent wage. We also urged employers with the means to provide allowances or benefits to extend this assistance to their employees. Not to forget our workers in the informal sector, we have filed the proposed Magna Carta of Workers in the Informal Economy at the start of the 19th Congress. They account for a large portion of the labor force and substantial portion of the domestic economy. As the backbone of the economy, the Filipino labor force deserves a decent living wage that will give their families a respectable standard of living.

