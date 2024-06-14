Tulfo stresses need for proper security protocols following NAIA 3 incident involving Vietnamese woman

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo plans to investigate the recent incedent in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 wherein a Vietnamese woman was seen roaming naked at the departure area.

Tulfo, the new Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, underscored the need to find out if airport security personnel have proper training to handle situations like this.

According to reports, the said woman is a resident of Binh Minh, Vietnam, and was about to leave for Ho Chi Minh City on June 8, 2024. But she was offloaded after the immigration officer allegedly noticed that she had a mental disorder and was an overstaying tourist in the country that needs to pay a fine.

"Bagamat pinayagan ding lumabas ng bansa ang Vietnamese national ng parehong araw matapos masuri sa MIAA Medical clinic, kapansin-pansin sa lumabas na video na tila nagulat at hindi sigurado ang airport security kung ano ang gagawin sa sitwasyong katulad nito - hindi napigilan ng security ang babae na patuloy na maglakad patungo sa boarding gate na nagdulot ng komosyon sa airport," he said.

"Kaya bilang bagong Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, maghahain ako ng isang Senate resolution para paimbestigahan ang pangyayaring ito, partikular na ang pag-handle ng security protocol sa airport facilities," he added.

He further asked: "Mayroon bang sapat na training ang airport security personnel kung paano ang gagawin sa mga pangyayaring katulad nito?"

In situations like this, Tulfo stressed that it's important to identify the roles and duties to be performed by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, Manila International Airport Authority, Office for Transportation Security, blue guards and other concerned agencies to avoid blame game.

"Panahon na rin para magkaroon ng maayos na sistema at security protocols upang hindi na ito maulit pa!" said he.

Tulfo sa NAIA 3 incident: Dapat may proper security protocols

Kamakailan ay kumalat sa social media ang video ng isang hubo't hubad na babaeng Vietnamese national sa departure area ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Ayon sa mga reports, ang naturang babae ay residente ng Binh Minh, Vietnam, at papaalis na sana patungong Ho Chi Minh City noong Hunyo 8, 2024. Pero ito ay na-offload matapos umanong mapansin ng immigration officer na siya ay may mental disorder at overstaying tourist sa bansa na kailangan ng magbayad ng multa.

Bagamat pinayagan ding lumabas ng bansa ang Vietnamese national ng parehong araw matapos masuri sa MIAA Medical clinic, binigyan diin ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo na "kapansin-pansin sa lumabas na video na tila nagulat at hindi sigurado ang airport security kung ano ang gagawin sa sitwasyong katulad nito - hindi napigilan ng security ang babae na patuloy na maglakad patungo sa boarding gate na nagdulot ng komosyon sa airport."

Kaya bilang bagong Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, sinabi ni Tulfo na "maghahain ako ng isang Senate resolution para paimbestigahan ang pangyayaring ito, partikular na ang pag-handle ng security protocol sa airport facilities."

Tanong niya: "Mayroon bang sapat na training ang airport security personnel kung paano ang gagawin sa mga pangyayaring katulad nito?"

Dagdag pa ni Sen. Idol: Dapat linawin ang mga tungkulin na kailangang gampanan ng Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, Manila International Airport Authority, Office for Transportation Security, blue guards at iba pang concerned agencies sa ganitong mga sitwasyon para maiwasan ang pagtuturuan at sisihan.

"Panahon na rin para magkaroon ng maayos na sistema at security protocols upang hindi na ito maulit pa!" saad niya.