Tolentino calls for more flights to boost Tawi-Tawi tourism

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sees great potential for tourism in Tawi-Tawi, and has pledged to support the efforts of its local government to encourage tourists to come over and see what the island-province has to offer.

"We need to improve and increase the number of flights to Tawi-Tawi because many people are curious, and would like to visit your province," Tolentino told Governor Yshmael Sali on the senator's morning radio program, 'Usapang Tol.'

Alongside this, the senator called on the public to consider Tawi-Tawi as their next vacation destination, as he praised its beautiful white sand beaches that he described are comparable to Boracay Island.

"The tourism there is wonderful. Tawi-Tawi is incredibly beautiful. When you see the beaches there, the sand is even finer than in Boracay. I see a great potential there," added the senator, who has extensive experience in developing local tourism as a former mayor of Tagaytay City.

("Napakaganda ng tourism dyan. Napakaganda ng Tawi Tawi kapag nakita mo yung mga beaches dyan, yung buhangin dyan mas pino pa sa Boracay ang tingin ko, kaya ang laki ng potential dyan.")

During the interview, Governor Sali highlighted his province's rich cultural heritage, bountiful sea resources, and scenic spots. He said that each of Tawi-Tawi's eleven municipalities offers a distinct experience for visitors.

Known as the 'Seaweeds Capital of the Philippines,' Tawi-Tawi is also home to the Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque located in Brgy. Tubig Indangan, Simunul, Tawi-Tawi -the oldest mosque in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, Sali assured the public that Tawi-Tawi is a safe and peaceful destination, as he noted the recent 50% increase in the number of tourists coming to the province.

Tolentino is scheduled to visit Tawi-Tawi and will also spend a week in Zamboanga City to grace the opening of the Mindanao qualifying leg of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games from June 23-29.