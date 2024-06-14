More than $1.4 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing Initiatives Coming to Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – JUNE 14, 2024 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced a total of $1,480,000 in Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) funding to support eight Delaware County housing programs in the 26th Senatorial District.

“I’m thrilled that I was able to help secure this state funding to support affordable housing initiatives in my district,” said Senator Kearney. “Investments like these are crucial for fostering strong, vibrant communities and I am proud to champion efforts that improve the quality of life for all our residents, ensuring more families have access to safe and stable homes.”

Below is a list of the programs and services receiving PHARE funding in Senator Kearney’s district:

Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania was awarded $150,000 for its Comprehensive Housing Counseling Initiative.

Clarifi was awarded $400,000 for its Delaware County Housing Stabilization program.

Community Action Agency of Delaware County, Inc. was awarded $200,000 for its rent and utility assistance program.

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County was awarded $200,000 for its Relocation and Housing Assistance program.

Media Fellowship House was awarded $80,000 for its Housing Counseling and Financial Education Services.

New Hope Property LLC was awarded $250,000 for the 600 Garrett New Housing Project.

The Foundation for Delaware County was awarded $100,000 for its Housing Opportunities for Equity Program.

Urban Affairs Coalition/Center for Hope was awarded $100,000 for its Intensive Housing Locator Pilot Program.

This round of PHARE funding totals $64.8 million and will support 322 housing and community development initiatives in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

According to a staff report by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), at least $43.2 million (66%) of the $64.8 million allocated will fund housing projects benefiting households with incomes below 50% of the area median income.

A full list of the PHARE funding recipients and descriptions of the projects, can be found here. The PHARE fund is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

