Submit Release
News Search

There were 193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,288 in the last 365 days.

More than $1.4 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing Initiatives Coming to Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – JUNE 14, 2024 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced a total of $1,480,000 in Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) funding to support eight Delaware County housing programs in the 26th Senatorial District.

“I’m thrilled that I was able to help secure this state funding to support affordable housing initiatives in my district,” said Senator Kearney. “Investments like these are crucial for fostering strong, vibrant communities and I am proud to champion efforts that improve the quality of life for all our residents, ensuring more families have access to safe and stable homes.” 

Below is a list of the programs and services receiving PHARE funding in Senator Kearney’s district:

  • Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania was awarded $150,000 for its Comprehensive Housing Counseling Initiative.
  • Clarifi was awarded $400,000 for its Delaware County Housing Stabilization program.
  • Community Action Agency of Delaware County, Inc. was awarded $200,000 for its rent and utility assistance program.
  • Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County was awarded $200,000 for its Relocation and Housing Assistance program.
  • Media Fellowship House was awarded $80,000 for its Housing Counseling and Financial Education Services.
  • New Hope Property LLC was awarded $250,000 for the 600 Garrett New Housing Project.
  • The Foundation for Delaware County was awarded $100,000 for its Housing Opportunities for Equity Program.
  • Urban Affairs Coalition/Center for Hope was awarded $100,000 for its Intensive Housing Locator Pilot Program.

This round of PHARE funding totals $64.8 million and will support 322 housing and community development initiatives in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

According to a staff report by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), at least $43.2 million (66%) of the $64.8 million allocated will fund housing projects benefiting households with incomes below 50% of the area median income.

A full list of the PHARE funding recipients and descriptions of the projects, can be found here. The PHARE fund is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

For more information about this press release, please contact Senator Kearney’s office.

###

You just read:

More than $1.4 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing Initiatives Coming to Delaware County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more