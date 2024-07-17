Submit Release
Senator Lindsey M. Williams Urges PA Public Utilities Commission to Deny FirstEnergy Rate Increase

Pittsburgh, Pa. − July 17, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams offered testimony in opposition to a proposed $503 million rate increase by FirstEnergy Pennsylvania during a public input hearing with the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission (PUC). This proposed rate increase will affect approximately 2.1 million FirstEnergy customers across Pennsylvania, including Penn Power and West Penn Power customers in northern Allegheny County.

“People in our region are facing skyrocketing costs at the grocery store, the gas pump, and when they open their utility bills,” said Senator Williams. “As corporate profits soar, our families and seniors are struggling to make ends meet. Asking for an additional 10-12% increase on a monthly electric bill is extreme, especially because the Office of Consumer Advocate has flagged that these increases may result in excessive returns to FirstEnergy.”

The Office of Consumer Advocate, the office created by the legislature to advocate on behalf of Pennsylvanians in cases such as this, also raised significant concerns about these rate increases, calling the proposed 11.3% rate of return on equity “excessive” in its filings. The OCA continued, saying, “Many of FE PA’s proposals are an affront to the regulatory compact that has long existed in Pennsylvania to protect the public from monopolistic excess.”

More information about the FirstEnergy rate case and the PUC hearings can be found here. You can read Senator Williams’ full remarks here.

