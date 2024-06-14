S. 2626 would require the Administration to annually determine whether to sanction specified Iranian officials under certain existing authorities. The bill also would require the Administration to impose or expand sanctions on foreign persons who use civilians as human shields or threaten or commit violence against U.S. officials. S. 2626 also would authorize sanctions on foreign persons who support or engage in significant cyberattacks against the United States.
You just read:
S. 2626, Mahsa Amini Human rights and Security Accountability Act
