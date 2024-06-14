Jessica Kustron to Attempt Guinness World Record for Most Brazilian Waxes Performed in One Hour

The Pampered Peach Wax Bar Jessica Kustron, Founder & CEO Pampered Peach Wax Bar Lake Ronkonkoma NY

Jessica Kustron of The Pampered Peach Wax Bar, is set to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "Most Brazilian Waxes Performed in One Hour."

We are so excited to compete for this title and welcome everyone to try a first-time wax free with us.” — Jessica Kustron

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Kustron , a renowned esthetician and owner of The Pampered Peach Wax Bar, is set to make history by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the "Most Brazilian Waxes Performed in One Hour." This exciting event will take place tomorrow, June 15, 2024, at Buttercup Pole Fitness , located within Power House Gym on Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL.Jessica Kustron, known for her expertise and gentle touch, is thrilled to take on this challenge and showcase her skills on an international platform. “I am so excited for this wonderful opportunity to show how efficient and gentle my wax is. Although the service is quick, it is never rushed here at The Pampered Peach Wax Bar,” said Kustron. “We are so excited to compete for this title and welcome everyone to try a first-time wax free with us.”The attempt will be closely monitored and verified by judges to ensure all guidelines and standards are met. This event promises to be a thrilling showcase of speed, precision, and professionalism in the beauty industry.Event Details:• Date: June 15, 2024• Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM• Location: Buttercup Pole Fitness, Power House Gym, Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FLIn celebration of this momentous occasion, The Pampered Peach Wax Bar is offering a special promotion: a free first-time wax for all new clients. This offer is an excellent opportunity for the community to experience Jessica Kustron's award-winning services.The Pampered Peach Wax Bar has built a reputation for providing high-quality, efficient, and gentle waxing services. Kustron’s dedication to client comfort and satisfaction has made her a beloved figure in the Tampa beauty community.Members of the media and the public are invited to attend this exciting event to witness Jessica Kustron’s record-breaking attempt. For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Jessica Kustron at 813-965-3955.Join us as we cheer on Jessica Kustron in her quest to make history and bring the Guinness World Record title to Tampa!About The Pampered Peach Wax Bar: The Pampered Peach Wax Bar is a premier waxing salon dedicated to providing high-quality, gentle, and efficient waxing services. With a focus on client comfort and satisfaction, The Pampered Peach Wax Bar has become a trusted name in the beauty industry.About Buttercup Pole Fitness: Buttercup Pole Fitness, located within Power House Gym, offers a unique blend of fitness and fun through pole dancing classes and fitness programs. Committed to empowering individuals through physical fitness, Buttercup Pole Fitness is a vibrant community hub in Tampa, FL.

