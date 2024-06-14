The Pampered Peach Wax Bar Expands Its Reach with Grand Opening of Eighth Store in Johns Creek, GA
Experience luxury waxing at The Pampered Peach's new Johns Creek location. Indulge in top-notch services and unwind in a chic, welcoming atmosphere.
Our mission has always been to provide not just hair removal services, but an indulgent escape where clients can unwind and feel truly pampered. We can't wait to welcome guests through our doors...”JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pampered Peach Wax Bar, the premier destination for luxury waxing services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its eighth store in Johns Creek, GA. Independently owned and operated by Stephanie Davis-Brown and Jazen Brown, this newest location promises to deliver exceptional quality and a "Pampered" experience.
— Stephanie Davis-Brown
Located at 5805 State Bridge Road, the Johns Creek store is strategically situated to cater to the needs of the local community, offering a convenient haven for those seeking top-notch waxing services in a relaxing environment. With its chic and modern décor, the new store embodies the signature elegance and comfort that patrons have come to expect from The Pampered Peach.
"We are beyond excited to bring The Pampered Peach experience to Johns Creek," said Stephanie Davis-Brown, co-owner of the newest store. "Our mission has always been to provide not just hair removal services, but an indulgent escape where clients can unwind and feel truly pampered. We can't wait to welcome guests through our doors and introduce them to the luxury of The Pampered Peach Wax Bar."
At The Pampered Peach, clients can expect a wide range of waxing services delivered with precision and care by highly trained estheticians. From Brazilian and bikini waxes to eyebrow shaping and facial waxing, every treatment is tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of each individual. The use of premium quality wax ensures a gentle yet effective hair removal experience, leaving skin smooth, silky, and irresistibly touchable.
"We believe that self-care is not just a luxury, but a necessity," added Jessica Kustron, Founder and CEO of Pampered Peach Franchising. "With our meticulously curated services and attention to detail, we aim to provide our clients with an oasis where they can escape the stresses of daily life and emerge feeling rejuvenated and confident."
In addition to its exceptional waxing services, The Pampered Peach Wax Bar is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where all clients feel valued and respected. The knowledgeable and friendly staff are dedicated to ensuring that every visit is a positive and memorable experience, and that each client leaves feeling empowered and beautiful.
To celebrate the opening of the Johns Creek store, The Pampered Peach Wax Bar is offering special promotions and discounts for new and returning clients. Guests can look forward to exclusive deals on select services, products, and packages.
"We are grateful for the warm reception we have received from the Johns Creek community thus far," said Stephanie Davis-Brown. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of the neighborhood and building lasting relationships with our clients. Our team is committed to exceeding expectations and delivering the highest standard of service with every appointment."
The Pampered Peach Wax Bar in Johns Creek, GA, is now open for appointments. To book a waxing session or learn more about the services offered, visit www.pamperyourpeach.com/johns-creek or call 678-222-2340.
About The Pampered Peach Wax Bar:
Founded on the belief that everyone deserves to feel pampered and confident, The Pampered Peach Wax Bar is a leading provider of luxury waxing services. With multiple locations across the United States, each independently owned and operated store offers a serene and welcoming environment where clients can relax and indulge in a wide range of professional waxing treatments. From Brazilian waxes to body facials, every service is performed with precision and care by highly trained estheticians using premium quality products. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, The Pampered Peach Wax Bar is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best.
